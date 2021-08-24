Love Island final hits series high with 3.2 million TV viewers

The show’s final aired last night.

“We’re delighted that the final ended on a ratings high, rounding off a series that is on track to be the most popular yet, in terms of viewing on ITV Hub, and averaging over 4 million per episode across all devices. Love Island also continues to be completely unrivalled in its ability to engage younger audiences at scale, with the show being the most watched programme for 16-34s across any channel, for a really impressive 44 nights during the run.” – Kevin Lygo, Managing Director of Media and Entertainment at ITV

Millie and Liam were voted this year’s Love Island winners, with 2.8 million viewers watching according to TV overnights data. This is up by 430,000 viewers on the final of the last series and the highest rating episode of the current series by 160,000 viewers.

A further 400,000 viewers have so far watched the episode on ITV Hub, taking the audience to 3.2 million viewers for the final. Last night’s episode tops off a series that has dominated 16-34 year old viewing throughout the two months it’s been on air. Excluding Saturdays, and outside of football, Love Island has been the most-watched TV show for this coveted demographic, across the whole day, beating every other channel, an impressive 44 times during the run.

Love Island has been the stand-out TV show success during the period it has been on air, beating BBC2, Channel 5, and Channel 4 (excluding Gogglebox) for all audiences, every night at 9pm throughout its run, excluding Saturday nights.

Series 7 is currently on track to be the most-watched series ever, in terms of viewing on ITV Hub the broadcaster state while Love Island’s audience more than doubles with Hub data added, and with an average of 4.2 million viewers watching per episode across all devices (TV, tablet, PC and mobile), based on consolidated data so far.

Alongside streaming of Euros matches, and Emmerdale and Coronation Street, where the week’s episodes debuted as a boxset on ITV Hub during the tournament, Love Island has also significantly contributed to helping July become ITV Hub’s most successful month on record.