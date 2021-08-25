Romanian version of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! commissioned

I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! returns to Romania after a seven-year absence.

ITV Studios’ jungle (and more recently for UK viewers castle) based format I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! is returning to Romania after an absence of seven years. Commissioned by Pro TV, Romania will send its celebrities on the adventure of a lifetime. They will have to swap their cushy homes for the rough and searing hot jungle. The show is expected to air in 2022 on Pro TV.

“We are very happy to see I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returning to Romania 7 years after we produced and aired the first season, back in 2015. A lot has changed since then, but “I’m A Celebrity…” remains one of the biggest and strongest reality-adventure formats in the world and the fact that it will be among the highlights of our 2022 grids is a testament to the commitment of PRO TV for bringing the highest quality entertainment to our audience”, – Antonii Mangov, PRO TV Programming Director.

In I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! seesa cast of celebrities swap their lavish lifestyle to compete in an iconic, interactive game show in the heart of a remote jungle.

The celebs compete for food in terrifying tasks and disgusting challenges. If they fail, they go hungry! In this emotional rollercoaster, full of hilarious moments, we see friendships evolve and rivalries develop. Are you ready to see celebs like you’ve never seen them before?

The UK version will return to ITV screens later this year, with production for the second year running based in Wales rather than Australia, with the setting of a castle rather than the jungle.