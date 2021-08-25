TV highlights: legends, airplanes and burning art

Telly Today picks from ATV Today for August 25th.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: This is Gus

Behrad is disappointed because the Legends have forgotten his birthday, so when they track an alien pod to 2024 and wind up at his favourite television sitcom, he thinks it’s really a surprise for him.

Feeling guilty, Nate and Zari occupy Behrad by keeping up the ruse by attending a taping of the show while Ava, Spooner and Astra try to find the Alien to get the timeline back on track, which proves challenging.

Meanwhile, Rory’s behaviour has been a little off, so Sara and Gary become determined to find out what happened, but Rory gets some unexpected news from his daughter, Lita.

Sky One, 9 pm

Heathrow: The World’s Busiest Airport

ITV cameras once more fly through the doors of the famous transport hub for nine brand new episodes to provide a vivid insight into the people who work there and travel through it.

Dame Julie Walters narrates as, while COVID travel restrictions begin to ease, cameras continue to explore behind the scenes at the massive transport hub, giving audiences an exclusive look at how one of the world’s most popular airports handles a worldwide pandemic.

Filmed over the last 18 months, with passengers trickling back into an airport dealing with new and ever-changing challenges, it’s still business as usual at Britain’s busiest airport.

ITV, STV, UTV, 8 pm

Burning Man: Art on Fire

Interestingly the BBC offer up nothing today to promote for highlights, so we’ll head back over to Sky who have an abundance of highlights to pluck from.

Such as this, an inspirational insight into the spectacular art at the centre of the annual week-long event, this film follows the journeys of artists who defy reason to bring their massive installations to the punishing Nevada desert.

Filmed just after Burning Man’s much-loved founder Larry Harvey died suddenly, the artists and makers are challenged by high emotions, impossible timing and blinding dust storms. The richly cinematic, multi-character narrative unfolds over months as they imagine, build and ultimately burn the extraordinary main structures in this temporary city of dreams.

Sky Arts, 9 pm

Killer In My Village

Or if its real life crime investigations, its Sky Crime that has all you’re looking for.

This edition of the crime series Killer in my Village investigates the heinous crimes of Gytis Griskevicius, who brutally murdered his estranged wife Marina Erte in Lincolnshire in 2016.

On his thirty-first birthday, Griskevicius celebrated at a barbecue with friends before Erte dropped by to send her birthday wishes. But deeply embittered and jealous, Griskevicius attacked his estranged wife before drowning her with a shower attachment and setting fire to her flat to destroy the evidence.

Killer in My Village unravels the Lincolnshire murderer.

Sky Crime, 9 pm