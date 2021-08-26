Pick of the Plots: Thursday 26th August

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, August 26.

Chelsea is disappointed with Gray’s plans for the day and instead convinces Jack to go engagement ring shopping for Denise. She buys a ring for herself that she sees in a local pawn shop.

Later, Gray recognises the ring as Chantelle’s and furiously demands that Chelsea remove it from her finger. Afterwards, Chelsea relays to Jack and Kim what happened. Later, Jack bumps into Gray and asks about the ring but Gray is short with him leaving Jack suspicious.

Meanwhile, Martin confronts Ruby about the money she’s been giving to Jean. Ruby tells Martin that Jean has terminal cancer.

Elsewhere, Mitch gives Keegan advice while Sonia and Whitney worry about Tiffany.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.35pm

Liv wakes with a start, full of confusion and regret, with bruises on her arms and no idea what happened to her the night before.

Gabby is left reeling after Liv’s mention of how she remembers struggling with Noah. Uneasy after her own run-ins with him, Gabby tells Liv that they might be dealing with the aftermath of rape.

Aaron walks in on their conversation. He has heard everything and storms to confront Noah.

Meanwhile, Nate proposes but Tracy’s reaction is one of shock.

Elsewhere, when Charity overhears Vanessa has got a new girlfriend, she’s devastated. Meena promises David she’ll take excellent care of Victoria on their day out.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm and 8pm

Mercedes deals with the repercussions of her recent actions, after a shock turn of events.

Romeo opens up to Cher and admits that he doesn’t love her. She lets him in on a secret about his mum. Later, a hurt Cher takes dangerous advice from her online friend, ‘Jade’.

Meanwhile, Sid is angry at Juliet for telling Demi about his prosthetic leg. He revisits the place where his accident took place. When Juliet tracks him down, they apologise to one another and Sid’s friends offer their support. When Misbah gives Imran an idea to help Sid, he’s willing to try it.

Elsewhere, Diane blames herself for The Hutch’s problems.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm