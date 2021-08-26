The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City returns to hayu

This September, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City returns for season two – available to stream and download on hayu from September 13.

Catch up with returning Housewives: Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, and Jen Shah. These famous Utahns and their friendships will be put to the test in the new season, especially as shocking, new allegations emerge. As Jen hopes to repair relationships in the aftermath of series one, she’ll have even bigger challenges to deal with.

Along the way, the ladies will open up about their marriages like never before, including how Meredith and Seth are doing since reconciling last season and Whitney’s efforts to spice things up with husband Justin. In fact, there will be no shortage of emotional family moments this season as Meredith’s son Brooks deals with some lingering issues with the group from last season and Heather gets ready for her eldest daughter to leave the nest – and possibly leave Mormon traditions behind as well.

Viewers will also get the latest on their business empires as Lisa, Heather, and Whitney continue to take the beauty world by storm. Mary has even had to pivot into starting a faith-based podcast after the pandemic forced her to close the doors to her church. However, it looks like some new rumours will have everyone talking.

New Housewife Jennie Nguyen also joins the group this season. We’ll see how Jennie navigates her next chapter as a stay-at-home mum to three kids after selling her medical spas, including feeling the pressure from husband Duy to expand their family. However, this newbie isn’t afraid to be “throwing down,” as Heather puts it in the trailer. “Jennie is a little firecracker, OK?” Jen also teases.

Stream and download The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City – season 2, on hayu from September 13.