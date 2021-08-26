Broadcasting Sky

Gemma Arterton to star in 1960s set Blackpool comedy drama

August 26, 2021
Doug Lambert
The comedy series is based on Nick Hornby’s bestselling novel, Funny Girl.

This Sky Original is about a young woman from Blackpool finding her comic voice in the male-dominated world of the 1960s sitcom. Gemma Arterton stars as Barbara Parker – the force of nature who takes London by storm. Her journey from Blackpool beauty queen to comedy superstar and nation’s sweetheart is set during the cultural explosion of the 1960s; Clare-Hope Ashitey (Riviera, Top Boy), Arsher Ali (Informer, The Missing) and Alexa Davies (White House Farm, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!) will also star.

“It’s a heart-warming story of an ambitious woman with a dream of making people laugh – it’s going to be something special. It’s an honour to be working with such an incredible team and be reunited with my first ever director, Oliver Parker.” – Gemma Arterton

It’s the height of the swinging 60s and Barbara Parker has just been crowned Miss Blackpool – but there’s got to be more to life than being a beauty queen in a seaside town, right? She wants to be… someone. The bright lights of London are calling, and our determined hero sets off to find out who that someone is.

The London she encounters is not as quite as swinging as the one she’d read about and seen on TV. However, after a series of setbacks Barbara finds herself in unfamiliar territory – an audition for a TV comedy show. Barbara’s uncompromising northern wit proves to be the X factor that the show has been missing. She gets the part and becomes part of a ground-breaking new sitcom which will have an impact on British comedy for decades to come.

Being a woman in a largely male environment has its own challenges, but as Barbara ‘finds her funny’ she re-defines the prevailing attitude to funny women and in the process, reinvents herself.

“With Morwenna Banks’ brilliant script, this was the perfect opportunity to bring a contemporary take on this inspiring story. Funny, smart and revealing – exactly what a Sky Original comedy should be, and we can’t wait” – Director of Comedy for Sky Studios, Jon Mountague

This comedy drama is produced by Potboiler and Rebel Park Productions, in association with Sky Studios.

