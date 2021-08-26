ITV2 look into the world of ‘selling sex online’

Olivia Attwood explores the unchartered world of selling sex online for ITV2.



Immersing herself in the rapidly expanding new world of selling sexual content online, Olivia Attwood presents a new ITV2 documentary series in which she sets out to discover the reality of this phenomenon for the increasing number of people making their living this way.

“A few years ago, the idea that many regular women would soon be making their living by selling sexual content online might have seemed a bit extraordinary. Now it’s becoming mainstream and some of the money being made is reportedly huge. I’m absolutely fascinated to discover what it’s like for those involved and to get inside this world to reveal all.” – Olivia Attwood

Getting Filthy Rich, for ITV2 and ITV Hub, led by former Love Island star Olivia, explores this new, apparently emancipated sex industry, which, over the past 18 months of lockdowns has exploded into the mainstream.

Women from comfortable, respectable homes have discovered that seemingly easy money can be made, without the need to make physical contact, by connecting with men on social media, who pay to exchange messages, look at sexy images and watch clips. And as sites like OnlyFans become billion-dollar industries the numbers are set to keep on rising…

Believing the internet to be a safe space to pose nude, one-in-five UK students now consider using their bodies online to earn extra cash. Young mums are reportedly making £1000 a day as Camgirls. 20-year-old “Sugar Babies” are being given expensive gifts, cash and even international luxury holidays for free and former nurses are supposedly making as much as an astonishing £30k a month on OnlyFans.

Olivia takes viewers into various areas, such as ‘Sugar Babies’, ‘Cam Girls’, amateur porn stars and OnlyFans Creators who can make thousands every month from their loyal subscribers.

Drawn by the promise of quick cash without having to physically interact with their ‘clients’ and with no middle man forcing anyone to do anything they don’t want to, these new self- empowered, self- employed women often start off looking for little more than a side hustle, but can get hooked on the wealth and fame that follows. This series will discover whether the promise of easy money is real, asking if the new sex trade is as innocuous as it seems, or if there are consequences to becoming an online sex symbol.