Pick of the Plots: Friday 27th August

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, August 27.

Kat convinces Whitney to take Tommy out for her. Whitney soon returns to the launderette without Tommy who has given her the slip. Lexi explains that Tommy is meeting the woman he has been chatting to online at the playground.

Callum is called in to help with the search, and Tommy is eventually located at the park. Kat is shocked when he reveals who he was meeting…

Meanwhile, Ruby is ovulating but Martin isn’t in the mood after hearing about Jean. Lily tells them Jean is coming back and she can’t wait to see Ruby.

Elsewhere, Jack pops into The Vic with news of the robbery.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.35pm

Imran and Sabeen lock horns at the pretrial review as Imran reveals he has new evidence about the blood splatters on Kelly’s trainers. But he is conflicted when Kelly and Corey are offered a reduced plea to manslaughter.

Simon visits a terrified Kelly who is convinced she will end up in prison for life. Simon approaches Nina and begs her to remember what happened during the attack, as she’s Kelly’s last hope.

Meanwhile, Johnny gives Jenny his blessing to go out with Ronnie. Jenny’s moved by Johnny’s chivalry. But has she left it too late?

Elsewhere, Aggie and Ed discuss Grace’s blackmail. Todd conducts a thorough clear-out of the storeroom at the undertakers and is taken aback to come across Phelan’s ashes.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm

Tracy feels trapped when left alone with Frankie again. Unable to cope with Frankie’s crying she snaps, taking it out on the baby gym and breaking down in tears.

Meanwhile, will Victoria be able to get out of her day with Meena, or could Meena be hard to shake off?

Elsewhere, Charity does some digging.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Cher is horrified to discover she has accidentally poisoned the wrong person. She has to face the repercussions.

Meanwhile, Tony tries to stay optimistic to allay Diane’s concerns about The Hutch. It seems to work until Diane finds out that The Dog is closed after one of the McQueens has fallen sick. Diane thinks it’s the supplier that they share, so she pours all the alcohol down the sink.

Elsewhere, Imran struggles to convince Sid to attend an online support group that he’s signed him up for. Romeo has had enough of Donna Marie.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm