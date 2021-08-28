Parents more ‘worried than ever’ about kids going back to school

Survey shows that parents are concerned for the September return to the classroom for their children.

New research findings show that parents are more worried than ever about the illnesses that their children may pick up when they go back to school this September. The research found that two thirds of parents of young children feel more worried now than in any previous year about the illnesses that their children may pick up when they go back to school. It also found that more than three quarters of parents of young children are concerned that if one of their children becomes ill, they will be at risk of having long-covid or other long-term illness1.

“Many parents of young children are rightly worried about them becoming ill as they return to school. Not only is there the risk of Covid infections escalating in the schools after the summer holidays but just as importantly children may be more prone to bacterial infections and viruses having not had the chance to build immunity to these in the last two school years in the normal way. As your children head back to school, it is really worth boosting their immunity with probiotics, such as Proven Fit for School, which has clinical studies showing that it significantly reduces the number of bacteria and virus infections and their duration.” – Dr Wendy Denning

The research conducted for ProVen Probiotics backs up their findings that the relationship between the gut microbiome and the immune system is well recognised, with around 80% of the body’s immune cells residing in our digestive tract, and there have been many studies, not just by ProVen Probiotics, demonstrating the potential activity of probiotics against respiratory viruses.

Children are particularly susceptible to respiratory viruses due to the immaturity of their immune systems and research has shown that it is the most common cause of illness in children. Whilst adults suffer an average of 2-3 respiratory viruses a year, the frequency of respiratory viruses in school children below 10 years of age is typically around 7–10 every year. Most respiratory viruses are caused by a few families of viruses – rhinovirus, coronavirus, adenovirus and influenza.

“Children are more likely to be in close contact with each other than adults, to share toys and games and to put their hands to their face and mouths more frequently. Children are also less likely to wash their hands properly or put their hands over their mouths when coughing and sneezing. As a result, two thirds of children take time off school due to viruses each year.” – Dr Wendy Denning

The new consumer research found that more than eight in 10 parents of young children are concerned that if one of their children becomes ill, they will pass their illness to them, their grandparents, siblings or friends. And almost half of parents believe that probiotics support the immunity of the whole family.

provenprobiotics.co.uk

