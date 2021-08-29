Highlights Pick of the Plots

This week in Pobol y Cwm Cwmderi residents are in shock following the death of Izzy

August 29, 2021
Shaun Linden
No Comments
This week in the S4C serials…

As the police investigate, DI Wilkinson suspects that the death of a villager has happened under suspicious circumstances, while Cwmderi residents try to deal with the sad news. Following his loss, Mathew points the finger at Eifion. When Jason behaves suspiciously, Kelly begins to suspect that he had something to do with Izzy’s death.

Will Ieuan Griffiths succeed in persuading Jaclyn to perform again? Dani has some bad news for Garry. Amanda arrives in Cwmderi with shocking news for Anita. It becomes clear that Gaynor knows more about Izzy’s death.

Pobol y Cwm, S4C, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday 8 pm
English and Welsh subtitles, Omnibus on Sunday with on-screen English subtitles

When Barry receives confirmation that Iestyn has been supplying Mathew with painkillers he decides to corner him, but Iestyn is a hard man to track down.

Kelvin has decided to keep a hold of the lamp so that he can create a special gift for Mel, but he has a great task ahead of him if he wants to make something unforgettable.

When Vince sees Ken misbehaving once again he finds himself in an impossible situation with Kay and the results will be devastating for the whole family as Ken’s lies finally catch up with him.

Rownd a Rownd, S4C, Tuesday & Thursday 8.25 pm
English and Welsh subtitles

