Heather Peace to play a feisty ex-convict in EastEnders

Actress and musician Heather Peace has joined the cast of EastEnders.

Heather has taken on the role of Eve Unwin in the BBC One soap.

The feisty ex-con turns up on the Slaters’ doorstep after meeting Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) in prison.

Stacey will soon be returning to Albert Square with a big secret, but with Eve hot on her heels, whatever Stacey is hiding is unlikely to remain under wraps.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the cast of EastEnders and I love my character Eve. She’s tough, but fair; super bright and cheeky. I’m loving working with such a brilliant cast, in particular Lacey Turner. We immediately got on and sparked off each other which makes going to work easy & fun.” – Heather Peace

Eve will quickly make her presence in Walford felt as she clashes with those close to Stacey.

Viewers will be left wondering whether the hard as nails newcomer can be trusted as Stacey resolves to get her life back on track.

“We are delighted to welcome Heather Peace to the cast of EastEnders, she is playing a fascinating character in Eve and her arrival in Albert Square will be sure to cause a whole lot of mayhem which we can’t wait to explore, particularly through her relationship with Stacey and the rest of the Slater clan. “Heather brings the perfect amount of boldness and wit to the role and we can’t wait to introduce her to the fans.” – Jon Sen, Executive Producer of EastEnders

Heather is best known for her roles in Waterloo Road, London’s Burning, Ultimate Force and Lip Service.