Enjoy the adventure with Biff & Chip on CBeebies this autumn

Join the famous siblings Biff, Chip and Kipper for joyful adventures and plenty of laughs in new family-friendly CBeebies show, Biff & Chip.

Building on the world and characters from the iconic Biff, Chip & Kipper books from the Oxford Reading Tree Series, and with all new stories written exclusively for the show, this live action series will transport viewers to a world full of imagination and creative play with games, problem solving and most importantly FUN!

Throughout the series the trio will be joined by their slightly naughty dog Floppy, best friends Wilf and Wilma, their energetic Gran and their Mum and Dad who all get involved in the kids’ escapades.

“We are so excited for our CBeebies viewers to see how we’ve brought the characters from the books to life in this warm, family-friendly series. At the heart of the show are the friendships of the children and how they play and work together to solve problems, and we hope our young viewers will be inspired to play, problem solve, have fun and use their imaginations to go on wonderful adventures.” – Executive Producer Sue Nott

CBeebies’ Biff & Chip is produced by BBC Children’s In-House Productions with Sue Nott as Executive Producer and Tom O’Connell as Series Producer.

Biff & Chip starts on Monday 13 September on CBeebies and all episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer.