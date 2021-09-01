Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 1st September

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, September 1.

At the police station Nina signs her new statement, hoping it will help bring justice for Seb. In court, Sabeen’s concerned to hear about the new statement. As the trial gets underway, Nina is urged to readopt her goth look as no one deserves to be persecuted for the way they look.

Meanwhile as Seb’s final voicemail is played, Kelly hangs her head in shame, while Abi shoots venomous looks. Nina tells the court how she remembers seeing Corey kicking Seb repeatedly and Kelly begging him to stop. However, when Sabeen cross examines her, will Nina’s story stand up?

Later, Sabeen questions Nina about the reconstruction that she staged and does her best to discredit her friends. Nina starts to lose her temper and the court takes a break leaving Imran worried. Asha enters the witness box and tells how Corey bullied her and forced her to lie to the police. When Sabeen questions if she’s still in love with Nina, what will she say?

Imran questions Asha, suggesting Seb was murdered simply because he got in the way, Corey was in fact targeting Nina out of jealousy as Asha was in love with her and not him. Asha’s horrified at the implication it was her fault and outside sobs in a fuming Dev’s arms.

Kelly reveals her Mum has offered to give evidence, explaining she stopped her from going to the police straight away. Imran’s unsure, aware Laura could be a liability.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Nate blames himself.

Meanwhile, Ethan struggles to keep his emotions in check.

Elsewhere, Matty finds Ryan’s counterfeit aftershave and confronts him.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

When Luke doesn’t come home, Cindy and Zara are shocked to discover what’s happened. To make matters worse, Lydia tells Cindy that Luke is exhibiting behaviours that her husband had six months before he died.

Later, Tony has to come clean to Darren about The Hutch’s financial issues.

Meanwhile, making his feelings for Cleo obvious, Joel tries to make her question the stability of her relationship with Toby. To prove a point, Cleo says that she’ll tell Toby about her kiss with Joel, but she changes her mind at the last minute. When Joel overhears, he assumes that Cleo has exposed their kiss so apologises to Toby, who is furious to find out that this kiss is another secret that Cleo’s keeping.

Elsewhere, Shaq confides in Verity about his problems with Theresa and, in the process, admits that he lied about not being in love with her. Mercedes is caught in a trick

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm