Grantchester returns to ITV

Best on the Box for September 3rd.



It’s 1958 and trouble is brewing in the Cambridgeshire village of Grantchester. Reverend Will Davenport (Tom Brittney) relishes his role as a firebrand vicar, willing to rock the boat and challenge conventions to help people.

But the very role he loves put him at odds with his own ideals when his kind-hearted curate, Leonard Finch (Al Weaver) is caught up in a scandal. Will’s best friend, Detective Inspector Geordie Keating (Robson Green), finds his principles shaken, housekeeper Mrs Chapman (Tessa Peake-Jones) is distraught, and Geordie’s wife Cathy (Kacey Ainsworth) is defiant. With new crimes around every corner and morality and legality at loggerheads, it’s going to take all of Will’s skill and empathy to navigate these choppy waters and help the ones he loves.

In tonight’s first episode of the series the vicarage family and the Keatings are on a much-needed summer break at Merries Holiday Camp – only for it to turn into something of a busman’s holiday for Will and Geordie, when the camp’s owner Roy Reeves is found dead in suspicious circumstances. Between unhappily married guests, frustrated entertainment staff and Roy’s put upon wife, Will and Geordie discover almost everyone had a grudge against Roy. Behind the smiles and jolly holiday façade of Merries lays a much less wholesome reality.

Grantchester, ITV, STV, UTV, 9 pm