This week in Casualty Iain gets the wrong idea

The latest goings on this week in the wards of Holby City Hospital… Tonight in Casualty tensions escalates between Tina and Jacob as outsider Iain gets an insight into their issues, and comes to all the wrong conclusions about their relationship believing that she’s being abused rather than the other way round.

Tina isn’t the only Holby regular feeling unhinged at the moment, as also this week as Jade lets Stevie in on an awful secret, the latter is on a revenge quest concerning men and affairs.

Casualty, BBC One, tonight, 9.30 pm

Eli’s experimental stent trial looks like it will be over before it has begun when his patient takes a turn for the worse.

Josh and Chloe try to allay Ange’s fears as she prepares for the life-saving transfusion on her unborn baby, and Lucky feels vindicated when she finds evidence against Jeni – but her triumph is short-lived. How far will Jeni go to protect her secret?

Holby City, BBC One, Tuesday 7th, September, 7.50pm