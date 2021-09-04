Marvin and Rochelle Humes reopen The Hit List

Best on the Box highlight for September 4th…

The Hit List returns for a fourth series and this time, ‘it’s going to blow your mind… and your speakers’ the Beeb note.

Marvin and Rochelle Humes are back, hosting this exciting and addictive music quiz, jam-packed with big hits and more pop facts than ever before.

The famous faces joining them in this addictively play-along music quiz are: comedian Kiri Pritchard-McLean and rapper Lady Leshurr; EastEnders performer Shane Richie and opera singer Russell Watson; Will Kirk, star of The Repair Shop, and comedian Shazia Mirza.

They may be A-listers, but will they make great Hit-listers and get the chance to win £10,000 for their chosen charity?

The Hit List, BBC One, 7.15 pm