Highlights Pick of the Plots

This week in Pobol y Cwm Jason has a confession

September 5, 2021
Shaun Linden
2 Comments
This week in the S4C sagas…

Gaynor shares the truth about Izzy’s death. Eileen isn’t happy when she discovers DJ in Penrhewl’s kitchen.

Britt shares Izzy’s last wish with Gaynor and Colin. While Colin and Gaynor process the revelation, DJ asks for Eileen’s help to win Sioned back.

As Kelly fights to save her relationship, Jason has a confession to make about his trip to the casino. Meanwhile, Hywel thinks of a way to help Gaynor through her grief.

Pobol y Cwm, S4C, Monday, Tuesday & Thursday  8 pm
English and Welsh subtitles, Omnibus on Sunday

With Ken still in a bad way in hospital, Kay is feeling the pressure, especially as Kylie is becoming more and more suspicious of her description of events. But at least she has Vince’s friendship to depend on.

Following his experience with Barry in the shed, Iestyn has disappeared which leaves his family very concerned. Over at the school, Mali, Owain and Robbie meet a new pupil who creates a different impression on all three of them.

Caitlin is keen to prepare for her future and has an idea how she can earn some more money.

Rownd a Rownd, Tuesday and Thursday, S4C, 8.25 pm
English and Welsh subtitles,

Share Button

2 thoughts on “This week in Pobol y Cwm Jason has a confession

  1. Pingback: This week in Pobol y Cwm Jason has a confession – ATV Today - CasinosGlitz
  2. Pingback: This week in Pobol y Cwm Jason has a confession - ATV Today - CasinoDol

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Highlights Pick of the Plots

This week in River City Angus has the urge for a touch of sabotage

September 5, 2021
Shaun Linden
Best on the Box Highlights

Marvin and Rochelle Humes reopen The Hit List

September 4, 2021
Doug Lambert
Highlights Pick of the Plots

This week in Casualty Iain gets the wrong idea

September 4, 2021
Shaun Linden
Best on the Box Highlights

Grantchester returns to ITV

September 3, 2021
Shaun Linden