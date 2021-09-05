This week in Pobol y Cwm Jason has a confession

This week in the S4C sagas…

Gaynor shares the truth about Izzy’s death. Eileen isn’t happy when she discovers DJ in Penrhewl’s kitchen.

Britt shares Izzy’s last wish with Gaynor and Colin. While Colin and Gaynor process the revelation, DJ asks for Eileen’s help to win Sioned back.

As Kelly fights to save her relationship, Jason has a confession to make about his trip to the casino. Meanwhile, Hywel thinks of a way to help Gaynor through her grief.

Pobol y Cwm, S4C, Monday, Tuesday & Thursday 8 pm

English and Welsh subtitles, Omnibus on Sunday

With Ken still in a bad way in hospital, Kay is feeling the pressure, especially as Kylie is becoming more and more suspicious of her description of events. But at least she has Vince’s friendship to depend on.

Following his experience with Barry in the shed, Iestyn has disappeared which leaves his family very concerned. Over at the school, Mali, Owain and Robbie meet a new pupil who creates a different impression on all three of them.

Caitlin is keen to prepare for her future and has an idea how she can earn some more money.

Rownd a Rownd, Tuesday and Thursday, S4C, 8.25 pm

English and Welsh subtitles,