BBC launches writing contest for frontline medical workers

BBC Studios’ production of Casualty is to accept drama from real-life frontline medical staff.

As part of its 35th-anniversary celebrations Casualty is working with BBC Writersroom to launch an exciting opportunity for frontline medical workers to join the writing team of the world’s longest running medical drama.

“The team at Writersroom are delighted to be partnering with Casualty on this initiative to discover and support brilliant new writing talent emerging from the world of frontline medicine. There has long been a tradition of medical professionals translating their skills and understanding of human psychology into creative writing and storytelling. We hope to build on this legacy by providing an exciting platform for aspiring writers to develop their skills with the talented team on Casualty bringing authenticity and fresh perspectives to the show.” – Jessica Loveland, Head of New Writing at BBC Writersroom

Accurate medicine has always been at the heart of Casualty, with the production team working with nurses, doctors, paramedics and medical advisors to ensure medical scenarios are always reflected as accurately as possible. Now, as part of its 35th-anniversary celebrations, the popular medical drama is opening its doors to find a new talented writer with direct medical experience to be part of the team.

The first opportunity of its kind for 20 years, applicants will be asked to write and submit part of a Casualty episode based on a brief about clinical Lead Dylan Keogh having the day from hell in the ED.

Anyone with front line medical experience is encouraged to join in, with no previous writing experience required. At least one successful writer will then have the opportunity to work with the Casualty team to write a shadow episode.

Submissions open on Monday 6th September and will remain open for six weeks, ending on Wednesday 20th October.

“Casualty and its sister show Holby City have a history of inspiring its audience to have a career in medicine. Now it’s our turn to offer the medical world a chance to work in our world! Casualty is opening its doors for new writers who have real life experience of working on the medical frontline. Medicine and those that know how to handle it are the core of our show. No one knows more than our frontline workers the extraordinary escapades of those that save our lives on a daily basis. “We are looking for aspiring writers in the medical world to come and have a go at writing an episode for us. Could you be the next voice that helps deliver our next BAFTA? Have you always wanted to put words into the mouths of our own Dylan, Faith, Charlie and Jacob? If yes, then enter our contest because we can’t wait to read your versions of our world.” – Deborah Sathe, Senior Executive Producer Casualty and Holby City,

Full details on how to enter can be found at: BBC Writers Room