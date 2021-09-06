Broadcasting Streaming

Funeral Parlour comedy for Amazon Prime

September 6, 2021
Neil Lang
No Comments
Good Grief is the latest comedy sensation from New Zealand with its UK premiere exclusively on Sundance Now via Amazon Prime later this month.

With a second series already commissioned to premiere next year, the six-part series comes to the UK and follows the lives, loves, deaths and disasters of two differing sisters who are thrown together when they inherit their late grandad’s funeral parlour.

A new comedy force to be reckoned with, real-life sisters Eve and Grace Palmer take the leads and also co-write this cleverly observed, brilliantly wry series that chimes perfectly with the current run of outstanding comedies championing strong female talent. Channelling Six Feet Under themes with Stath Lets Flats and This Country humour, this fish-out-of-water comedy series might just be the funniest show to come out of the country since Flight of the Conchords.

“They say ‘if you don’t laugh, you’ll cry’ but we hope that in watching this dark comedy about life and death, you’ll be able to do both.” – Eve and Grace Palmer

With no idea how to run a funeral home – or the oddball staff that work there – Ellie (Eve Palmer, Jawbone) and Gwen Good (Grace Palmer, Shortland Street) are thrust into a world of embalming, emceeing, and extreme embarrassment. Recently fired from her teaching career, Ellie starts to warm to the job, while all Gwen wants to do is escape to Bali and become a DJ. But facing death every day gives Ellie and Gwen the chance to reassess their own lives and out of the sadness they face comes laughs aplenty.

The series deftly blends tragedy and comedy and features stand-out performances from a stellar case including Vinnie Bennett (Fast & Furious 9), Josh Thomson (The New Legends of Monkey), Sophie Hambleton (Westside), Lucy Wigmore (Shortland Street) and Bree Peters (Sweet Tooth).

Good Grief, Series One comes to Sundance Now, the streaming service from AMC Networks, on Amazon Prime Video Channels from September 30th.

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

BBC Broadcasting

Beeb’s Natural History Unit gets new boss

September 6, 2021
James Ryder
Broadcasting ITV

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! format picked up by MTV in Finland

September 6, 2021
Doug Lambert
Broadcasting ITV

ITV2 is Ready to Mingle

September 6, 2021
Shaun Linden
BBC Broadcasting

BBC launches writing contest for frontline medical workers

September 6, 2021
Doug Lambert