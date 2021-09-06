Funeral Parlour comedy for Amazon Prime

Good Grief is the latest comedy sensation from New Zealand with its UK premiere exclusively on Sundance Now via Amazon Prime later this month.

With a second series already commissioned to premiere next year, the six-part series comes to the UK and follows the lives, loves, deaths and disasters of two differing sisters who are thrown together when they inherit their late grandad’s funeral parlour.

A new comedy force to be reckoned with, real-life sisters Eve and Grace Palmer take the leads and also co-write this cleverly observed, brilliantly wry series that chimes perfectly with the current run of outstanding comedies championing strong female talent. Channelling Six Feet Under themes with Stath Lets Flats and This Country humour, this fish-out-of-water comedy series might just be the funniest show to come out of the country since Flight of the Conchords.

“They say ‘if you don’t laugh, you’ll cry’ but we hope that in watching this dark comedy about life and death, you’ll be able to do both.” – Eve and Grace Palmer

With no idea how to run a funeral home – or the oddball staff that work there – Ellie (Eve Palmer, Jawbone) and Gwen Good (Grace Palmer, Shortland Street) are thrust into a world of embalming, emceeing, and extreme embarrassment. Recently fired from her teaching career, Ellie starts to warm to the job, while all Gwen wants to do is escape to Bali and become a DJ. But facing death every day gives Ellie and Gwen the chance to reassess their own lives and out of the sadness they face comes laughs aplenty.

The series deftly blends tragedy and comedy and features stand-out performances from a stellar case including Vinnie Bennett (Fast & Furious 9), Josh Thomson (The New Legends of Monkey), Sophie Hambleton (Westside), Lucy Wigmore (Shortland Street) and Bree Peters (Sweet Tooth).

Good Grief, Series One comes to Sundance Now, the streaming service from AMC Networks, on Amazon Prime Video Channels from September 30th.