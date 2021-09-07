Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 7th September

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, September 7.

Kat’s about to tell Scarlett the truth about Tommy when Janine bursts in. The hearing starts and Janine lays it on thick, giving a testimony about how she’s redeemed herself over the year.

Later, Janine rocks up to The Vic, bold as brass and wastes no time in telling the locals what she thinks of them all. Kat is more determined than ever to get Scarlett away from her reckless mother.

Meanwhile, Ruby panics as Martin comes home, certain Jean has told him everything but instead he explains he was chucked out, she hides her relief but Martin is sure something’s really wrong with Jean now.

Elsewhere, Jean reveals her secret to Shirley. Gray manipulates Shirley in a bid to resolve is money issues.

Also, Stuart and Rainie clash over missing Abi and when Linda tries to make Rainie feel better, her guilt almost gets the better of her.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

When Russ orders Wendy to convince Victoria to hand the money over, she does but instantly feels disgusted with herself. Wendy is unaware that Russ has a plan B in the boot of his car: a sawn-off shotgun.

Meanwhile, as the bully’s messages become increasingly threatening, April collapses into tears. Cathy is horrified by the level of emotional damage she’s responsible for.

Cathy comes clean to Heath that she’s responsible for April’s bullying.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Shaq gets the wrong end of the stick when Sami confronts him, resulting in him revealing a much bigger secret. Misbah’s attempts to protect Shaq prove difficult. Later, feeling out of options, Misbah has a confession to make.

Meanwhile, Peri buys a scarf for Marnie, and is then surprised to receive an anonymous gift basket of her own. Juliet assumes that the bigger gift is for Marnie, which leaves Peri with a decision to make. Later, Peri’s anonymous gifter is revealed to be Timmy.

Elsewhere, Cleo is suspended until the investigation is over. She confronts the person who showed Ali the incriminating picture.

Also, Grace’s new roommate shows up, leaving her and Scott speechless.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Karen discovers that Rob has signed himself off work, but can’t get any further information out of him. Karen calls Jimmi to find out what happened but he can’t say. Karen is beside herself.

Later, Rob tells Karen what happened or at least what he can remember of it. Jimmi convinces Emma to go and see Rob but she can’t really offer Karen any reassurance.

Meanwhile, Aaron regains consciousness – will he tell all?

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm