Sky Sports retain women’s golf rights for further three years

As the Solheim Cup returned to Sky Sports for the 17th consecutive edition last weekend, Sky Sports has this week announced a three-year extension of its existing rights deals for both the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) and the Ladies European Tour (LET).

“Sky Sports has been a proud supporter of women’s golf for decades. Today we are pleased to announce new agreements with the LPGA and LET, both of which are adding new events to their schedules. One of the golfing highlights of this season was the thrilling AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie when we showed more hours of coverage than ever before” – Jason Wessely, Director of Golf at Sky Sports



The extension of the LPGA deal will see Sky Sports continue to be the home for all five women’s golf majors: the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, the Evian Championship, ANA Inspiration, the US Women’s Open and the AIG Women’s Open. The Women’s Scottish Open and the Solheim Cup will be shown on Sky Sports Golf in a three-year deal extension.

Women’s golf has continued to grow and attract big audiences both on the course and on TV. The Women’s Open attracted excellent TV numbers for an exciting final round, as did all 3 days of the Curtis Cup, and so far, the exciting Solheim Cup has riveted audiences over two thrilling days’ play.

This year, Sky celebrates 25 years of Women’s Golf on Sky. In 2021 Sky will have broadcast 35 women’s golf tournaments including all 5 Majors, the Curtis Cup and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. In 2022 that will increase with more LPGA and LET events than ever before, including the new Aramco Series and the visit of the AIG Women’s Open to Muirfield.