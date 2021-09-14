The Walking Dead: World Beyond digital, DVD and Blu-ray release announced

As seen on Amazon Prime & AMC, the show arrives on Blu-ray, DVD and digital on October 11th.

The Walking Dead expands its scope with a next-generation spin-off World Beyond, a new series exploring the lives of four teenagers raised in a post-apocalyptic world. The Walking Dead: World Beyond arrives on Blu-ray, DVD and digital next month via Acorn Media International.

Set in Nebraska, ten years after the zombie apocalypse, smart high school student Iris Bennett (Aliyah Royale), and her rebellious adopted sister Hope (Alexa Mansour), are forced to set off on a dangerous journey, along with two friends, the intellectual Elton Ortiz (Nicolas Cantu) and a shy transfer student with a mysterious, violent past, Silas Plaskett (Hal Cumpston).

Leaving the safety and comfort of home to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest, the teens are pursued by both those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them including Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond).

A coming-of-age story unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But will they find the truths they seek in the World Beyond?

The realse also contains special features including A Look at the Series, Meet the Characters and a behind-the-scenes Making of Series One.

Title: The Walking Dead: World Beyond Blu-ray

Release Date: 11 October 2021

Cat.No: AB2029 RRP: £39.99

Cert: 15 Running Time: 450 mins

Title: The Walking Dead: World Beyond DVD

Release Date: 11 October 2021

Cat.No: AV3621 RRP: £29.99

Cert: 15 Running Time: 450 mins

Also available digitally to download and keep 11 October 2021