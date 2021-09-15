Mrs Brown’s Boys to air second live special this Halloween

The sitcom previously went live in July 2016, the Beeb has confirmed it will do so again to mark ten years since it began on TV.

Originally a theatre production, Mrs Brown’s Boys is the brainchild of Irish comedian Brendan O’Carroll, who brought the show to a wider audience in the form of a BBC and RTE television adaption in 2011.

O’Carroll principally stars as misbehaving matriarch Agnes Brown, who can’t help interfering in the lives of her family and friends – many of whom are portrayed by O’Carroll’s own family.

The Beeb note that fans can expect to see ‘spooky goings on’ in the Brown household when the show returns for a one-off Halloween special to mark ten years of the TV version.

“It’s a huge thrill to do another ‘live’ show for the BBC. It’ll be so wonderful so see them nervous all over again. We will be trying our best to stick to the script, but honestly a script is just a guideline Ha ha ha!! Bring it on!” – Brendan O’Carroll

After airing three full series between 2011-2013, the comedy has since continued with annual Christmas specials save for a previous one-off live outing in July 2016.

The sitcom has, despite its low rent humour, proven a hit with audiences and its accolades include a Bafta for best scripted comedy (2012), the Writers Guild Great Britain Award (2014) and five National TV Awards for the most popular comedy TV programme (2013-2020).

“I’m thrilled that we are marking the 10th anniversary of the award-winning Mrs Brown’s Boys coming to BBC One with this very special live broadcast. A huge thank you to Brendan and the team for keeping us all so brilliantly entertained for a decade. I can’t wait to see what mischief Agnes and family have in store for us this Halloween.” – Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer at the Beeb

An airdate for the new live special – a BBC Studios and BocPix production – is yet to be set.