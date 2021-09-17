Pick of the Plots: Friday 17th September

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, September 17.

Ruby is waiting on the result of a pregnancy test; she checks it and wells up. Later, Martin confronts a shocked Ruby – why has she been lying to him?

Meanwhile, Sonia reveals that she has a date with the man from the gym, Ethan. Rocky isn’t convinced about her new man.

Elsewhere, there’s excitement over Bernie’s baby scan but something is up with Rainie.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.05pm

Alya’s having a nightmare at Speed Daal – a delivery is late, and a tarantula escapes from a boy’s bag, frightening other diners. With the spider finally caught, a tearful Alya tells Elaine that Yasmeen has somehow managed to empty their bank account.

Things go from bad to worse when Alya realises the missing money is actually down to a scam she has fallen for. In desperation, Alya leaves a voicemail for her brother Zeedan.

Answering her distress call, Zeedan arrives as Alya is forced to explain her mistake to Yasmeen. Zeedan offers to transfer £50k to help out.

Meanwhile, when Phill drops his car off at the garage, a jealous Tyrone searches it, hoping to find something to discredit him. Tyrone confronts Phill after he discovers a napkin with a woman’s name and number on it.

Elsewhere, Mary withdraws from Norris’ funeral arrangements amid the ongoing conflict. Gemma tells Freda she can’t make the funeral due to Aled’s op, and Freda opines against cochlear implants.

Also, Sharon rails at Gary for failing to look after Kelly. When David notes that Max could do with some extra tutoring, Daniel makes excuses.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Bob is emotional as he faces his failings as a father.

Bob tries to talk to Marlon, but tensions soon run high and their family rift seems irreparable.

Meanwhile, Matty is struggling.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

The village residents try to come to terms with the consequences of yesterday’s life-altering events.

One resident goes to extreme lengths to ensure justice is served, while another struggles to cope with mounting guilt.

Meanwhile, Trish spills the beans to Maxine about her and Fergus’s plans to leave the village. A drunken Warren wants a second chance with Maxine, but can they make amends?

Elsewhere, Ste gets to Dee Valley Law just in time to see his prank in action. Diane stands up to Becky.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm