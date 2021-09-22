Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 22nd September

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, September 22.

Freda’s hurt by Bernie’s assertion that the imminent cochlear implant op will make Aled ‘normal’. She’s further upset to overhear Bernie and Chesney talk about how they want Aled to ‘fit in’. Later, Gemma panics when Freda fails to return from a work with Aled.

Gemma and Chesney find Freda her shut in the community centre showing Aled a website dedicated to successful deaf people. Enlisting the help of the interpreter, who’s arrived to discuss Norris’ funeral plans, Gemma does her best to get through to Freda. Time is of the essence.

Meanwhile, after being confronted by Yasmeen, Zeedan apologises to Ryan for wrongly accusing him, revealing Alya still thinks a lot of him. Yasmeen lays down the law to Zeedan, she’ll accept his loan but he must remain under her roof where she can keep an eye on him.

Elsewhere, David accuses Daniel of favouritism when he sees him let Summer in for her tutorial. Gail arrives home from Thailand.

Also, as Grace packs to leave she hands Ed a list of things she wants done around the new house, claiming if he doesn’t sort it they won’t see Glory again. As Kelly demands info, Gary squirms.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

PC Swirling sets about investigating the pub robbery.

Meanwhile, Gabby is frustrated by Jamie.

Elsewhere, Jai feels betrayed by Kim.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Cher is at rock bottom after being rejected by her family and friends. Things take a dangerous turn when she has nowhere to go. Sylver is forced to make a decision when Bobby shows him a tweet from Cher that appears to be a cry for help, but will he be too late?

Meanwhile, Sid wants to wait for Ste before he opens his letter from the police. Later, Sid, Imran and Juliet decide to go to The Loft to celebrate, but Sid has to run home to change first. On his way, he bumps into Cher and they confide in each other about feeling alone.

Later at The Loft, Sid gets drunk and isn’t acting like himself, so Juliet confronts him, and he has a shocking confession for her.

Elsewhere, Donna-Marie and Ste bond about life in prison.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

With a little help from Zara and the team, the lives of a Stand-up Comic and a young Homeless man are forever changed when they meet outside the Mill.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm