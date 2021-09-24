Pick of the Plots: Friday 24th September

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, September 24.

Sheree is on a secret phone call when Isaac interrupts stating he’s ready to find a job. Sheree tells Isaac of her plans for him to go to Trinidad for a while, but Isaac rejects the idea.

At Walford Primary, the headteacher notes to Denise that she can’t wait to have Isaac back, as she has told Sheree. Later, Sheree is with an estate agent trying to sell the house, finally admitting that her plans to go to Trinidad are permanent. Denise watches on, shocked.

Meanwhile, Iqra apologises for leaving the group during the attack while Bobby feels awful for not protecting Dana.

Elsewhere, Kat encourages Janine to get a legitimate job but she struggles to find one. At Ruby’s things heat up between Janine and Zack. El

Also, Dotty tries to make amends with Tiffany.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.05pm

Max listens to David venting about Daniel, who he later cheeks at school. This makes him number 1 suspect when Daniel’s wallet goes missing. David and Daniel come to blows on the street as Max empties out his bag to prove his innocence.

Daisy warns Daniel he could be risking his career as he has no proof where his wallet went.

Meanwhile, As the mourners gather in church for Norris’s funeral. Audrey hands round a hip flask of tequila. After Rita delivers a heart-warming eulogy about her best friend, Billy reads a letter left by Norris.

After teasing that the paperboy outside The Kabin contains a secret, Norris finishes by outing the fact that Rita used to have her hair coloured by Claudia. Audrey isn’t happy. Later, Mary, Ken, Gail and Brian gather to unlock the secret Norris hid inside the paperboy.

Elsewhere, Aggie rails at Grace for working Ed into the ground for free.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Al toys with Paddy.

Meanwhile, Moira is surprised.

Elsewhere, Rodney is disappointed.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

The McQueens try to process the fact that Cher’s online friend, ‘Jade’, is closer to home than they thought. Mercedes has a big announcement for her family.

Meanwhile, still sabotaging Peri and Juliet’s relationship, Timmy continues to make good use of Peri’s cloned phone. As he watches Juliet, Trish catches him and assumes that she must be the one that he’s got a crush on.

Peri and Juliet plan a holiday together, but their plans are pushed back when she finds out that Warren has fired her. Under Timmy’s watchful eye, Juliet tells Peri that she quit her apprenticeship, so Peri offers to pay for the holiday with her student loan but in anger, Timmy interferes.

Elsewhere, Sid has a confession for Ste. Sid realises that Imran’s been lying about going to university because he didn’t get the grades in his exams.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm