Celebrity series of Cashpoint for BBC One

Hosted by that ‘rarely seen on television’ face, Paddy McGuinness.

Celebrity Catchpoint will see a gaggle of well-known faces having to think fast and react quickly as they tackle the ultimate battle of brains and balls in order to land a cash prize for their favourite charities.

Famous faces will compete together in pairs in the physical eight episode gameshow. If contestants drop the ball they could lose everything – but if the celebs manage to hang onto their balls, they could walk away victorious.

“I’m thrilled that Catchpoint is back bigger and better than ever! With a load of celebrities trying to catch our big and small balls it’s bound to be packed with lots of laughs and some sensational diving.” – Paddy McGuinness, host of Cashpoint, Question of Sport, Top Gear, The One Show and I Can See Your Voice

The series will once again be filmed at BBC Pacific Quay in Glasgow with further broadcast information and celebrity contestants to be confirmed in due course.

“We’re thrilled to be making Celebrity Catchpoint and can’t wait to see how our famous faces fare when trying to catch the balls, and with Paddy as ringmaster there’s bound to be a lot of laughs along the way!” – Zoë Tait, Executive Producer