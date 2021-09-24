Stand up to Cancer campaign returns

Davina McCall, Alan Carr, Adam Hills & Maya Jama to host a glittering night of live TV as Stand Up To Cancer returns to Channel 4 on Friday 15th October.

On Friday 15th October, Davina McCall, Alan Carr, Adam Hills and Maya Jama will host a glittering night of live TV as famous faces from the world of sport, film, music and comedy come together to Stand Up To Cancer.

Joe Lycett will be putting his Maths GCSE to good use, totting up the totaliser throughout the night and explaining how the money raised will be spent on life-saving cancer research.

Leading a rallying cry in the fight against cancer will be Usain Bolt, Olivia Colman, Liam Payne, James Blunt, The Jonas Brothers, Rosie Jones, The Derry Girls, Liam Gallagher, Jack Black and Stephen Mangan.

As well as Sigrid, David Oyelowo, Martin Freeman, Peter Crouch, Jamie Oliver, Tom Parker, Roman Kemp and Dermot Kennedy, who will all be making appearances on the show across the evening.

The ever-popular Gogglebox will also return for a special celebrity episode as some very famous faces join Britain’s favourite opinionated viewers to pass judgement on a vast array of TV goodness.

Tributes will also be paid to those we have lost recently, and those still fighting. 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime. All of us can support the research that will beat it.

Stand Up To Cancer is a joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 that brings the UK together to speed up progress in life-saving cancer research.

More than £84 million has been raised in the UK to date, funding 59 clinical trials and projects involving over 19,000 cancer patients across the country.

Research projects funded by Stand Up To Cancer include the development of new treatments that use viruses to fight cancer, clinical trials testing potentially more effective ways to deliver radiotherapy, improved surgical techniques for bowel cancer and much more.

You can donate at channel4.com/su2c. 100% of your donation goes to Cancer Research UK in support of the Stand Up To Cancer campaign. To find out more about fundraising activities visit channel4.co.uk/SU2C or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram