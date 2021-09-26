Tom Fletcher and dance partner Amy Dowden test positive for COVID-19

The BBC has confirmed that Tom Fletcher and his dance partner Amy Dowden have tested positive for Covid-19.

The development means that the couple will be unable to perform on next week’s live show, however, the Beeb said in a statement that “all being well, they will return the following week.”

“Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden have tested positive for Covid-19. The pair are now self-isolating separately following the latest government guidelines. While they will both miss Saturday’s live show, Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week.” – BBC Statement

Fletcher is best known as a lead vocalist and guitarist in the pop group McFly.

The band are currently on tour around the UK with Fletcher fitting in training for Strictly Come Dancing around the gigs.

Earlier today, the band’s Twitter account said he was unwell and would not be onstage for an impending performance in Glasgow.

“He sends huge and heartfelt apologies to all the fans he won’t see tonight. The show will still be going ahead, we’re looking forward to seeing you all and need you guys to sing extra loud for us tonight.” – McFly on Twitter

Dowden revealed in an Instagram post that she doesn’t have any symptoms and noted that her “mind will be going crazy with choreography ideas” during the necessitated down time.

Earlier this week, Gorka Márquez dismissed speculative stories about the vaccine status of Strictly’s professional dancers on ITV’s This Morning. He insisted that the show was taking its responsibility to keep everyone safe seriously.