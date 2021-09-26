A game of gruesome revenge in Endeavour

Best on the Box choice for Sunday, 26th September…



Shaun Evans is back in the third and final episode of the current run of Endeavour this evening. Evans once again stars in the role as DS Endeavour Morse, alongside Roger Allam as DCI Fred Thursday.

Filmed on location in Oxford the cast reunited with Shaun and Roger for the eighth series includes Anton Lesser as CS Reginald Bright, Sean Rigby as DS Jim Strange, James Bradshaw as Dr Max DeBryn, Abigail Thaw as Dorothea Frazil, Caroline O’Neill as Win Thursday and Sara Vickers as Joan Thursday.

The three compelling cases were written and created by Russell Lewis.

Tonight in the midst of the 1971’s cruel winter, the foundations of Endeavour and Thursday’s relationship are profoundly shaken when Thursday unwittingly discovers the extent of Endeavour’s problems are greater than anybody could have suspected.

Meanwhile, things at home become quote tense for Thursday and Win when they receive disturbing news from abroad.

When a snowstorm splits CID, and they independently work to solve the murder of a college don, Thursday enlists the help of Dorothea, while Endeavour finds himself stranded at an abandoned hotel, a pawn in a game of gruesome revenge.

Endeavour, ITV, 8 pm