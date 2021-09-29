BBC create ‘Commissioning Editor, Pop Music TV’ role

Under the leadership of Lorna Clarke, BBC Controller of Pop, Sally’s remit will solely focus on pop music commissions across TV, iPlayer and Digital, whilst collaborating with radio and BBC Sounds to deliver across the portfolio. Sally will start in her new role in early 2022.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be returning to the broadcaster that was so influential and nurturing during the earlier stages of my career. The BBC has always been a pioneer when it comes to bringing popular music to the nation and it is an immense privilege to be joining Lorna and the team. “My goal is to cast my net wide across our vibrant and diverse popular music industry to discover exciting and invigorating new content, while maintaining the phenomenally high levels of programming that viewers are already familiar with.” – Sally Wood

Between 2003 – 2010, Sally worked at the BBC as a Producer and Series Producer, producing music specials including Electric Proms (Robbie Williams, Neil Diamond, Elton John, Razorlight), Glastonbury Festival (2006 – 2010), 1Xtra Live (2008 – 2010), Beyoncé at the BBC and Madonna Live. Upon leaving the Beeb in 2010, Sally was Series Producer on This is Justin Bieber (ITV Studios for ITV), iTunes Festival (Princess for ITV2) and Isle of Wight Festival (Blink TV for Sky Arts) amongst others.

From 2015 – 2022, Sally is Executive Producer on Brit Awards (BRITs TV for ITV), and has led productions such as Classic BRIT Awards 2018 (BRIT Awards 2018 for ITV), One World: Together at Home (Two Four for BBC One), which was the BBC’s most-watched music programme of last year, V Festival 2020 (Two Four for ITV2), and Mandela 100 Festival – Global Citizen (Fulwell 73 for various broadcasters).

This appointment follows the restructure of Arts and Music content commissioning earlier this year, which saw Pop Music recognised as its own genre.