BBC Two to screen Marie Antoinette drama with a ‘fresh new take’ on the historic figure

Marie Antoinette is an eight-part historical drama, from Banijay Rights.

“Marie Antoinette possesses an enduring fascination and Deborah Davis has a very singular vision for her story – we are truly delighted to be bringing this ambitious project to BBC Two and Player.” – Sue Deeks, Head of Programme Acquisition, BBC

Created and written by Deborah Davis, Marie Antoinette tells the story of the incredibly modern and avant-garde young queen who was barely 14 years old when she left Austria to marry the Dauphin of France.

Free, independent and feminist ahead of her time, the fearless queen will be played by Emilia Schüle. Joining Deborah Davis in writing the ambitious drama is Louise Ironside, Avril E. Russell and Chloë Moss. The series is directed by Pete Travis and Geoffrey Enthoven.