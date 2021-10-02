Fremantle goes big in the Nordics

Fremantle Completes Deal to Acquire 12 Nordic Production Labels from NENT Group

Fremantle has completed the acquisition of 12 production labels in Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark from Nordic Entertainment Group.

The purchase, first announced in July, will see the distinct labels, across the three content pillars of Entertainment, Drama & Film and Documentaries, plus branded content and event management, further strengthen the Fremantle group in the Nordics.

The deal has been approved by the relevant regulators. The companies that will now become part of the Fremantle Nordics family are: Strong Productions (Denmark); Grillifilms, Moskito Television and Production House (Finland); Monster, Novemberfilm, One Big Happy Family, Playroom, Rakett and Strix Televisjon (Norway); Baluba and Strix Television (Sweden).

Morten Mogensen will remain as CEO of the collection of 12 labels that from today will be called the “this is nice” group. Those label heads will continue to report to him.

To strategically manage the integration between the Fremantle companies already operating in the region and the newly acquired labels, a ‘Fremantle Nordics Board’ has been established. This Board will be led by Fremantle Group CEO Jennifer Mullin, together with Fremantle Group COO Andrea Scrosati and other Fremantle Group Executives.

Daniela Matei, Fremantle’s CEO of Nordics & Poland, and Mogensen will work together with the Fremantle Nordics Board on the integration plan between the businesses, they will both report to Andrea Scrosati, Group COO and CEO Continental Europe.

“We welcome the new labels and incredible talent into the Fremantle family. We are very proud of our existing businesses in the Nordics who have achieved great success. With the completion of this acquisition, we look forward to working closely with Morten and the great creative talent within our new group and achieving bigger things together within the region” – Group CEO Jennifer Mullin

In August, RTL Group announced its aim to increase Fremantle’s full-year revenue target to €3 billion by 2025. The acquisition of the 12 production labels from NENT Group forms part of Fremantle’s wider growth strategy to invest in production companies, content and talent around the world to source the best creative ideas, develop and create strong and unmissable IP.

In the UK Fremantle is best-known for its brands including Thames Television and Talkback Productions.