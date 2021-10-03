Nina Wadia first to depart Strictly Come Dancing

The actress and comedian became the first celebrity to leave the competition this weekend.

The judges’ scores this week were added to those from last week, and were then combined with the results of the viewers’ votes to decide the lowest scoring two couples facing the dance off.

Facing possible elimination alongside Wadia and her professional dance partner Neil jones were Hollyoaks star Katie McGlynn and her partner Gorka Marquez.

Both couples performed their routines again; Nina and Neil performed their Tango to Would I Lie To You? by Eurythmics. Then, Katie and Gorka performed their Jive to Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo in a bid to impress the judges.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts:

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Katie and Gorka, but he noted that both of the pairings had “clearly upped their game” in the dance-off. Motsi Mabuse also chose to save Katie and Gorka as they were “that little bit more convincing”.

Anton Du Beke, however, chose to save Nina and Neil opining that they had “performed the best”. It was left to head judge Shirley Ballas to cast the deciding vote, and she chose to save Katie and Gorka as their routine was “more advanced”.

“It’s been really fun, thank you so much. [Neil] is incredible, thank you.” – Nina Wadia

Neil added: “You’ve been fantastic and so much fun. Literally, we’re like a married couple – you’ve got both husbands here tonight! It’s been so much fun together, you said you wanted to dance and you’ve done two fantastic dances and I’m really, really, really proud of you.”

Tonight’s results show also featured a routine from the Strictly pros to Something Better by Tom Grennan plus a musical performance from singer songwriter Griff with her new single, One Night.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 9th October at 6:45pm.