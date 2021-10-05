ITV Daytime to mark BHM

Programmes including Lorraine, This Morning and Good Morning Britain will have special features across the month.

Good Morning Britain will celebrate Black History Month with a special news feature series called ‘Black History Icons.’ This brand new weekly strand will see five special films exploring important Black figures overlooked or airbrushed out of history and will air every Friday in October. Each story, including the first Black person in space and the forgotten sixth Beatle, will be told by some beloved famous faces such as Fleur East, Craig Charles, Maggie Aderin-Pocock MBE and Kris Akabusi.

Lorraine fashionista Candice Brathwaite travels to Barbados to trace her roots and understand more about her grandparents’ journey to the UK as part of the Windrush generation, and to celebrate Bajan culture – food, fashion and celebrity lifestyles.

This Morning continues to deliver key topical ideas this October with Hamza Yassin fronting a brand new series focusing on nature and wildlife, host Alison Hammond will take on additional presenting duties to deliver surprises to individuals that have missed a special milestone due to the pandemic, chefs Nisha Katona and Joseph Denison Carey continue to bring their style and flair to the kitchen and guests on the sofa will include Strictly stars Oti Mabuse and Ugo Monye.

After marking last year’s Black History Month with a RTS award-winning first-ever all-black panel, Loose Women will once again be shining a light on the important topics we need to discuss right now, through the experiences of the panelists.

This October they’ll be tackling taboos like skin lightening as part of their ‘We Need To Talk About…’ series, taking a trip down memory lane with Charlene White’s Life Before Loose and interviewing the rising black stars our panellists want to celebrate. Kelle Bryan will also be investigating why there is still an absence of women of colour on the covers of mainstream magazines.