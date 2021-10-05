ITV highlight Black History Month

Black History Month this October sees ITV showcase several programmes and creative promotions.

“Building on last year’s celebrations, Black History Month returns to ITV this October. Featuring a range of engaging documentaries from some of our highest profile talent; through their personal stories, the films will explore what it means to be black in Britain today. We’re also really pleased that Sorry, I Didn’t Know returns, which is a brilliant and entertaining showcase of diverse talent. “Continuing our commitment to diversity off screen during the season, we’re delighted to be working with DocHearts and Uplands Television, who are making their first films for ITV as part of the season, and continuing to develop diverse production talent at TriForce Productions and TwoFour on their Black History Month commissions.” – Commissioning Editor for the season, Satmohan Panesar

Jimmy Akingbola returns to host the comedy panel show Sorry, I Didn’t Know, for a five-part series airing across Sunday nights in October. Chizzy Akudolu and Judi Love are back as the team leaders presiding over the guests as they battle it out over four rounds, unveiling interesting Black History facts along the way.

The show will once again be a riotous showcase of some of the hottest comedians from diverse backgrounds as they have their knowledge tested of untold stories and unsung heroes. Russell Kane, Dane Baptiste, Reginald D Hunter and Fatiha El-Ghorri kicked off the series joining the team captains, with talent including Eddie Kadi, Stephen K Amos, Sara Pascoe, Verona Rose, Kemah Bob, Sikisa, James Acaster, Bethany Black, Paul Chowdry, Curtis Walker and Kojo Anim featuring across the series.

There will also be three primetime documentaries starting with will.i.am: The Blackprint – October 14th at 9pm. A one-hour documentary that follows global superstar will.i.am’s personal and timely exploration of what it means to be Black and British, in the country he calls his second home.

Ashley Banjo: Britain in Black and White October 19th at 9pm. In the summer of 2020 Ashley Banjo was thrust into the centre of the Black Lives Matter movement. The pro-equality routine performed by Diversity, one of the most complained-about moments in OFCOM’s history, suddenly cast Ashley and his fellow dancers into the political spotlight, and at the centre of a vicious twitter pile on. The lines between entertainment, politics and history blurred.

Charlene White: Empire’s Child October 21st at 9pm. Charlene White embarks on a journey to uncover the roots of her connection to the British Empire. In a revealing and emotional journey, Charlene travels across Britain and Jamaica to investigate her own heritage and the relationship between the Empire and her family.

There will also be Digital Mini-Series across ITV Hub and social platforms as well as features on ITV Hub and BritBox. ITV Daytime is also bringing BHM to screen with several features.