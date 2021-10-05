UKTV launch search for 2021’s Christmas cracker joke

UKTV channel Gold is challenging individuals across the nation to craft topical and witty Christmas cracker jokes for its 2021 competition…

The nation’s favourite comedy channel Gold has announced the return of its annual Christmas cracker joke competition to discover the best festive gags – inspired by the ups and downs of the tumultuous 2021 – as written by the British public.

Last year’s winning joke was a lockdown-themed jest about political advisor Dominic Cummings’ drive to Barnard Castle during Covid restrictions, which read:

“What is Dominic Cummings’ favourite Christmas song? ….Driving Home for Christmas.”

The 2019 winner was inspired by then US President Donald Trump and his political attitudes:

“Why does Donald Trump have his Christmas dinner on a plastic plate? ….He doesn’t get on with China.”

For nine years running, Gold has launched the joke-writing competition to encourage the nation to get creative with a comedy Christmas twist on current events and trends. With topics such as the sporting moments of 2021, including England getting to the final of the Euros, British tennis player Emma Raducanu winning the US Open and Tom Daley’s knitting at the Olympics, to the progress of the ship that blocked the Suez Canal for six days and Jackie Weaver’s handling of a Handforth Parish Council meeting, the aim is to get the country chuckling and keep spirits high this Christmas.

The competition is open until 11.59pm on Monday 18th October 2021, and individuals can enter by tweeting original, witty and family-friendly Christmas jokes with the hashtag #GoldCrackers.

The winner will receive £1,500 experience vouchers, a festive-themed food and drink hamper and their joke will be included in a personalised set of crackers ready to pull on the big day. The nine runners-up will also receive a festive hamper and a box of bespoke Gold Christmas crackers, which includes the top six winning jokes.

Open to all UK residents aged 18 and over. To enter, follow @GoldChannel and tweet a Christmas-themed joke via your personal Twitter account including #GoldCrackers

Gold is looking for the most original festive jokes that put a comedy twist on the news agenda or pop culture across the past year, jokes must be original content and suitable for a family audience (e.g. no swear words or offensive content). The joke entry must be included within one tweet (i.e. not be more than 280 characters), including #GoldCrackers.

For further information on the terms and conditions, please visit https://gold.uktv.co.uk/article/golds-christmas-cracker-competition-2021/

The best jokes will be shortlisted by a panel led by comedy critic and editor of comedy website Beyond The Joke, Bruce Dessau.