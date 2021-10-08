Amanda Redman returns to The Good Karma Hospital

The fourth series has started filming ITV has confirmed.

“After such a difficult and challenging year for the whole world and film industry it is an honour to return to our beloved Sri Lanka with its wonderful film crews and actors to make this much-loved series four possible. We can’t wait to get started. The storylines are bigger and better than ever.” – Amanda Redman, who plays Dr Lydia Fonseca

Set in Southern India and shot on location in Sri Lanka, the six-part drama, which gained an average audience of 5.9m viewers across Series three, will return to ITV in 2022.

Also joining as series regulars are Harki Bhambra who plays high-flying and charismatic Dr Samir Hasan, a British Asian surgeon who has left Britain for India for reasons that prove too traumatic to share. Will anyone be able to get him to open up?

Rebecca Ablack also joins playing confident and dynamic Dr Nikita ‘Niki’ Sharma, a young, newly qualified doctor whose father is a highly successful surgeon in Kochi and who has insisted all his children spend a year doing something ‘difficult’. Will Dr Sharma shy away from the hard work and responsibility Dr Lydia Fonseca will demand or will she learn the lesson her father so desperately wants her to learn?

This series sees Raquel Cassidy and Ace Bhatti alongside Connor Catchpole, Chetna Pandya and Jonas Khan join as guest cast for key storylines through the series.

“It has been an extraordinary undertaking to get us back to Sri Lanka in such challenging times but thanks to the support of ITV, Acorn and the team in Sri Lanka we are so excited to bring another series of The Good Karma Hospital to the screen. Dan Sefton and the writing team have delivered another wonderful series with warm, heartfelt stories throughout and we can’t wait for audiences to share in them.” – Head of Drama, Tiger Aspect Productions and Executive Producer, Lucy Bedford

Also going into production is a four-part thriller, Without Sin, starring Vicky McClure and written by screenwriting newcomer, Frances Poletti. The psychological thriller explores the relationship which develops between a grieving mother and the man she believes murdered her daughter.