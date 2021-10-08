Dexter is back with new blood…

The highly anticipated return of Dexter has been confirmed for 8th November.

Michael C. Hall returns as America’s favourite serial killer Dexter Morgan. Alongside Jennifer Carpenter, Julia Jones, Jack Alcott, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah and Clancy Brown. Reuniting Hall with original series showrunner Clyde Phillips, Dexter: New Blood consists of 10 one-hour episodes available at 10.00 pm every Monday on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW.

Set a decade after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, the latest episodes find him living under an assumed name in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York.

Dexter may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his Dark Passenger inevitably beckons.

The eight-season run of the original drama premiered in 2006 and starred Hall as Dexter Morgan, a complicated and conflicted blood-spatter expert for the Miami police department who moonlights as a serial killer.

