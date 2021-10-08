MTV personality Mia Boardman leads domestic violence documentary

Teen Mom UK star Mia Boardman is opening up about her experiences as a victim of domestic violence in the new MTV International documentary Domestic Violence & Me: Mia’s Story.

The documentary will air on MTV channels (excluding MTV USA) beginning October 13th and features powerful footage of Mia sharing her story and speaking to friends, survivors, counsellors, police, campaigners, and former abusers to spread awareness around the all-too-common issue of domestic abuse.

Earlier this year, Mia Boardman revealed to the public her terrifying struggle against domestic violence and her escape from a violent attack from her ex-boyfriend. While Mia’s ex was sentenced to 12 months in prison, she still relives the abusive relationship and the attack. In Domestic Violence & Me: Mia’s Story, Mia takes viewers on an emotional journey as she finds power in unpacking her own experiences to help other victims and their inner circles recognize the warning signs. By speaking to others about their firsthand accounts of domestic violence, Mia gains and shares useful tools to empower others to speak up and break the cycle of abuse.

Organisations providing domestic violence services and resources who served advisory roles and were featured within the documentary include Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service who have been supporting families impacted by domestic abuse for over 40 years. They run seven refuges and provide an advice line, outreach support and work with children who have witnessed abuse. To find out more about what they do or how you could support them, please visit www.ndas.co/

Splitz Support Services provides support services to adults and young people experiencing the trauma of domestic abuse and sexual violence. They also counsel perpetrators of domestic abuse to help bring about behavioural change. Splitz delivers services across southwest England. If you need help, call the Splitz helpline: 01225 775276. Also in the programme are Bristol University’s REPROVIDE a research project testing the effectiveness of domestic violence perpetrator programs

Women’s Aid. If you are worried that your partner, or that of a friend or family member, is controlling and abusive, go to www.womensaid.org.uk for support and information, including Live Chat, the Survivors’ Forum, The Survivor’s Handbook and the Domestic Abuse Directory. Live Chat is open from 10am – 6pm seven days a week for confidential expert support from specialist support workers.

Domestic Violence & Me: Mia’s Story begins on MTV on October 13th. If you need support or advice, Refuge: Free 24-hour National Domestic Violence Helpline – 0808 2000 247 – www.refuge.org.uk and Galop: National LGBT+ Domestic Abuse Helpline – 0800 999 5428