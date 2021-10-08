Red hair is the most popular hair colour this autumn according to Google

Red hair is the h air colour of the moment, with the look being searched 67,200 times in the last month on Google UK .

70s hairstyles are trending right now. Curtain bangs are the most searched hairstyle now with 110,100 searches on Google UK within the past month, according to a study by makeup experts Cosmetify. The laidback look is a long centre-parted fringe that frames your face, giving you an effortlessly chic, French-girl vibe.

In the study, Google UK search volumes for trending hairstyles were compared against each other to compile a ranking of the top looks for autumn. Buzzcuts are the second most popular hair trend with 68,600 searches within the past month. Buzzcuts have been in style since last year when Vivienne Westwood used models sporting the style during London Fashion Week.

Red hair, like what ‘our Cilla’ Black had (pictured above) takes spot three as well as the honour of being the most popular hair colour this autumn with 67,200 searches on Google. Model Gigi Hadid has been credited with sparking the red hair trend since she debuted her fiery hairdo at this year’s Met Gala. The colour dubbed “renaissance red” has now become a popular look to replicate on TikTok.

Ombre hair makes a comeback, taking spot four with 45,900 searches. Caramel ombre is the trending colour for this old favourite.

Newbie look ‘the wolf cut“ comes in fifth place with 42,100 Google searches over the past four weeks. Thought to have originated in the salons of South Korea, the wolf cut is a modern take on the mullet.

In sixth place is copper hair, popularised by the lead character’s flaming hair in the Netflix hit The Queen’s Gambit. Popular among celebrities such as Lucy Hale and Alexa Chung, the look has garnered 32,800 searches for the past month.

The shag haircut as worn by Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus has remained popular with the 80s rocker look receiving 22,400 searches.

“It’s inspiring to see the innovations in hair trends this autumn, with old favourites being updated for 2021 and completely new hairstyles becoming popular too. The looks favoured are bold, with people keen to experiment with new styles as a way to celebrate post-lockdown life.” – Commenting on the study, a spokesperson for Cosmetify



Rank Hair trend search term(s) Total combined Google searches 1 Curtain bangs 110,100 2 Buzzcut, Buzz cut fade 68,600 3 Red hair, Red hair dye, Dark red hair, Red hair colour 67,200 4 Ombre hair, Brown ombre hair 45,900 5 Wolf cut, Wolf cut hair, Wolf cut hairstyle 42,100 6 Copper hair, Copper hair colour, Copper hair dye 32,800 7 Shag haircut, Long shag haircut, Short shag haircut 22,400