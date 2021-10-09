Maisie Smith quits Enders Tiffany role

Maisie Smith is leaving her role as Tiffany Butcher in EastEnders.

The show’s official twitter account posted a behind-the-scenes video of the actress after she had filmed her final scenes for the saga.

“It’s time to say farewell to Tiff. I’ve grown up on EastEnders since 2008, and have learnt from the best over the past 13 years. I’m very excited for my next challenge and thank the BBC for the opportunity they gave me as a 6-year-old.” – Maisie Smith

While the actress has fulfilled her contractual obligations to the soap, the 6 to 8 week delay between filming and transmission means that the character of Tiffany will remain on screen for several more weeks.

Tiffany is currently nursing a broken heart after finding out that her husband Keegan Baker (Zack Morris) slept with her friend Dotty Cotton (Molly Conlin).

Keegan had grown frustrated with Tiffany for spending their money on cosmetic treatments behind his back. Whether the two will reunite prior to Tiffany’s exit remains to be seen.

“We are all very sad to see Maisie leave. She’s been a wonderful company member during her time at EastEnders and it’s been a privilege to see her blossom into the star she is. She has created an iconic character in Tiff and the door is always open to her return. We wish her all the very best for her future projects.” – Jon Sen, Executive Producer

Maisie first appeared in the soap in April 2008 when she was just 6 and immediately made an impression as the cute yet cheeky Tiffany – daughter of Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) and, as it was later revealed, Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen).

The character continued through until September 2014 when Bianca left Walford to start a new life in Milton Keynes. Tiffany was later seen as a guest when her sister Whitney (Shona McGarty) tied the knot with Lee Carter (Danny Hatchard).

Maisie re-joined the soap on a full-time basis in 2018, and Tiffany has since been embroiled in a hard-hitting county lines storyline as well as her teenage marriage to Keegan.

Maisie took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2020 where she finished runner-up with Gorka Marquez. She was rumoured to be considering a Walford departure earlier this year, but the Beeb did not confirm or deny the reports at the time.