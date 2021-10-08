Air TV to bring Yorkshire Dales property and derelict home restoration to screens

UK-based sales house Parade Media anchors their Factual Entertainment & Home slate with two new home programs from Yorkshire-based Indie Air TV.

“Home really is where the heart of these shows is. They’re about passionate people and lives being changed for the better. We’re excited to bring audiences a peak into the lives of people brave enough to make a big move that also involves a big risk.” – Matt Richards, CEO of Air TV

Dales For Sale is a Discovery Networks Really commission showcasing why the Yorkshire Dales is one of the UK’s hottest property markets.

Finding families a stone-built cottage in an idyllic village means long days for property guru Marcus Alderson and his sales team. Viewers join Britain’s most entertaining estate agents in the office and on the road dealing in dream homes set in the stunning North Yorkshire landscapes. There’ll be amazing renovations, new builds in gorgeous places and drama as sellers race to secure a sale and buyers rush to find a piece of heaven in the hills.

Marcus and his agents – Carla, Richard, Rosie and Sue – are the stars with a supporting cast of clients ranging from Londoners escaping the capital to a couple relocating from Mexico in this eight-part series. They’re all drawn to dales that are more familiar to most as holiday destinations. With amazing aerial photography, big characters and dreams coming true, this is a unique property format, set in one of the most stunning parts of the UK.

The ten-episode Derelict Rescue is a HGTV and Discovery+ commission for Discovery Networks, which features amazing transformations as redundant and neglected buildings are turned into amazing homes.

From crumbling water towers to disused lighthouses, abandoned railway stations and historic Tudor manor houses, the show follows the country’s most ambitious homebuilders who are hard at work turning the unloved and neglected relics of our history into a unique place to live. Where most of us see a derelict eyesore ripe for demolition, they see an ideal modern home…often inspired by a private passion. Throughout this landmark series, we’ll get closer than ever before to the realities of ambitious self builds, while unearthing fascinating facts, uncovering new archives and celebrating the passion for intricate building and engineering techniques that are saving some of the country’s most fascinating buildings.

“We’re delighted to have two such highly desirable series from Air TV that we know will hit the mark with our international clients” – Mark Caulton, CCO of Parade Media

Dales For Sale and Derelict Rescue will be launching with the rest of Parade Media’s new and returning slate for MIPCOM 2021 this October.