Bishop and Barrowman for ITV entertainment

The broadcaster has announced two series one starring John Bishop and the other John Barrowman.

The John Bishop Show will air on ITV for six weeks showcasing John’s trademark everyman stand-up and shooting the breeze with some very special celebrity guests. Star interviewees will include the hottest names in film, TV, sport, music and more in front of a live studio audience.

An award-winning comic, with multiple sell-out tours, John’s a favourite fixture on screens with credits including factual series John Bishop’s Great Whale Rescue and John Bishop’s Ireland and host of iconic The Royal Variety Performance to name only a few.

“We’ve been discussing making a Saturday night show for ITV for a while and I am so glad that we are finally going to be doing it. We want it to be up to date and topical, whilst also fitting the energy and fun that Saturday nights on ITV is known for.” – John Bishop

Also, John Barrowman is back on ITV screens with the return of All Star Musicals. Back with two show-stopping, special episodes six celebrities per edition will take centre stage as they embark on the ultimate musical theatre masterclass, each hoping to steal the show with their spectacular performance and be voted All Star Musicals Champion.

Returning to host the show is John Barrowman, who will also team up with Elaine, Samantha and Trevor for the opening performances, creating an evening of musicals magic! The first special episode ‘All Star Musicals at Christmas’ is due to air this festive season on ITV and ITV Hub, with the second episode expected in 2022.

Equipped with world-class mentoring from the returning panel, musical theatre powerhouses; Elaine Paige OBE, Samantha Barks (Frozen, Les Miserables) and Trevor Dion Nicholas (Hamilton, Aladdin), the celebrities will be supported by a full West End ensemble and, in the lead up to their big performance, also receive training from esteemed West End choreographers and vocal coaches. The musical numbers performed will be from a range of famous musicals, both contemporary and traditional.

John is best known for his roles in Torchwood and Doctor Who as Captain Jack Harkness, as a host and singer on The Sound of Musicals for the BBC and as a now departed judge on ITV’s Dancing on Ice.