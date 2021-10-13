BBC Sports Personality of the Year to air from Salford

The annual show is just one of a number relocated to Salford.

Presenting the BBC One show in front of a live studio audience and millions more at home, Gary Lineker, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott will celebrate a sensational 12 months of incredible sporting action as well as champion the many unsung heroes in our communities who do so much inspiring work at grassroots level.

“With sporting events getting back to some normality and our teams and athletes achieving great things, this year has been one of the most memorable for many reasons. The awards ceremony in Salford will have a lot to reflect on and it’s something the whole BBC Sport team are looking forward to delivering on December 19.” – Director of Sport, Barbara Slater

Following cancellations and postponements of major events in 2020, sport burst back into life this year as England’s footballers reached the final of the Euros, before the Olympics and Paralympics made it a golden summer.

Other standout moments saw Emma Raducanu make history at the US Open tennis, Europe’s golfers win the Solheim Cup and Chelsea claim the Champions League. The Premier League, FA Cup and cricket and rugby seasons were full of drama, and Lewis Hamilton’s thrilling battle to retain the Formula 1 world title has been another highlight of a brilliant sporting year.

Nominations for this year’s Sports Personality of the Year Unsung Hero Award are open until Sunday October 17. The award is supported by Made by Sport, an organisation that champions the power of sport to change lives and raises vital funds to support it. The Unsung Hero award celebrates individuals that give up their own free time to help others take part in grassroots sports. To put forward your nomination, simply visit: www.bbc.co.uk/unsunghero