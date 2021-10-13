BBC Three Like The Way U Move

I Like The Way U Move is a dating reality series, for BBC Three.

Hosted by Jamie Laing, the series sees single professional dancers and rookie non-dancers compete to find their perfect partner on and off the dance floor. World-renowned choreographer Kaelynn ‘KK’ Harris is the resident dance expert and is joined by a new guest judge each week to help KK determine which couple has the routine with the most fire…

The names include Lady Leshurr, Clara Amfo, Oti Mabuse, Layton Williams, Giovanni Pernice, Maisie Smith and Johannes Radebe. Lady Leshurr is a MOBO Award winning British rapper, singer, songwriter and producer. Hailing from Birmingham, Lady Leshurr has received a British Empire Medal (BEM) for her services to music and charity and recently reached the semi-final in ITV’s Dancing on Ice.

Clara Amfo is a radio DJ and television presenter, currently the host of BBC Radio 1’s Future Sounds, having worked on BBC Radio 1 since 2016. Last year, Clara competed in the eighteenth series of Strictly Come Dancing, reaching week six alongside her partner Aljaž Škorjanec.

Oti Mabuse is the current reigning queen of the Strictly Come Dancing, having won the coveted Glitterball Trophy for the second time last year. Oti has also been a Dance Captain on BBC One’s The Greatest Dancer and a judge on ITV’s The Masked Dancer. Born in Pretoria, South Africa, Oti has competed across the world, taking third place in the 2014 World Cup Freestyle Latin, second place in the 2014 Latin European Championships and first palace in the German Championship PD Freestyle Latin.

Layton Williams is a West End musical theatre actor, known for starring in the titular roles of Billy Elliot and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. Layton has performed in theatres across the UK and danced in the 2019 blockbuster Rocketman.

Maisie Smith is an actress and singer, best known for playing the role of Tiffany Butcher-Baker on BBC’s EastEnders. No stranger to the dance floor, Maisie competed in series 18 of Strictly Come Dancing, reaching last year’s final with her partner Gorka Marquez.

Giovanni Pernice is a Sicilian born Italian Champion dancer, who has competed in dance competitions across the globe. Giovanni has been a professional dancer for Strictly Come Dancing for seven years, reaching the grand final twice.

Johannes Radebe is Strictly’s first professional dancer to take part in an all-male partnership, as he is currently competing alongside John Whaite in an ambition to take the trophy. A Strictly pro since 2018, Johannes previously competed on Strictly Come Dancing South Africa, reaching the final twice.

I Like The Way U Move will be available as a boxset on BBC iPlayer from Sunday 17 October.