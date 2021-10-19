Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 19th October

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, October 19.

Gray remains under financial strain and Chelsea’s lack of concern for the money she spent riles him. Chelsea is frustrated that Whitney sent Gray her way, but Whitney points out that she can’t start something with Gray if there’s a huge secret between them.

Meanwhile, Dana tells Harvey that he needs to be mindful of how some of the things he says could be perceived. Harvey clears the air with Ash and she softens to his apology but Peter is outraged and chucks him out.

Harvey later tells Kathy about his day from hell and how Peter has made it worse but when he realises that Dana has been over and that he’s being lied to, he storms out.

Elsewhere, Liam talks up Janine’s selling skills to Jay, who takes the bait. Denise asks Patrick for help.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm (8pm BBC Scotland)



David, Victoria, Manpreet and Charles find themselves fighting for their lives in the menacing waters, but what events led them into such danger?

Meanwhile, Mack hears a loud scream coming from the edge of a pond. As he approaches it, he sees large ripples moving across the water, suggesting that Charity has vanished beneath the surface.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

After their drug operation was sabotaged, Warren has a difficult decision to make, as Fergus amps up the pressure and asks him to seek murderous revenge.

Meanwhile, a worrying phone call from Felix leads to panic for the Deveraux family, and there is a shocking turn of events.

Elsewhere, Maxine berates Trish after she calls Leah a ‘waste of space’.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Makeda quickly sees through Bear’s offer to help her clear out her café – he is really there to persuade her to have the test that Zara recommended. She feels deep distrust of medical practitioners, rooted in painful personal experience.

Bear cannot argue with the examples she gives of racism she and others have experienced at the hands of medical practitioners. But he is conflicted.

Karen meanwhile would rather avoid help, particularly when it takes the form of Valerie’s tips on role play to spice up her and Rob’s sex life.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm