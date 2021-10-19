Thomas Markle says Harry and Meghan need to ‘grow up’ in latest interview

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle spoke to Good Morning Britain about the current status of his relationship with his daughter.

Speaking from his home in Mexico, he called for an end to the feud between the pair, saying they both need to “grow up”.

Richard Madeley explained to Thomas, “If Piers were here, he would say she has a long history of ghosting people, including him. Once people’s usefulness has been used up, she moves on and doesn’t look back. It’s extraordinary if that’s the case, that she would do that to her own father.”

“Yes and it seems that’s what’s happened. There are some reasons that she got upset with me and one was that she thought I was giving too much attention to her brother and sister – they’re step brothers and sisters but nonetheless she wanted me to stop talking to them and I couldn’t. We’re at a point where I think both of us should grow up, talk, make up for the sake of the children right now and for ourselves – this is ridiculous. It’s been going on for almost four years. It’s crazy.” – Thomas Markle

When asked if TV interviews were still the only way he could communicate with Meghan, he replied:

“I’ve made it quite clear until I hear from her until she does speak to me that I’ll continue to do this. I will do a show for at least a month if I can get it through and eventually sooner or later she should start talking to me – this is way too childish. This is kind of silly. It’s time to talk with each other. We’re family. “The kids are going to grow up without knowing they have two families. This is more than just me and my daughter now. This is me and my daughter, her husband and two babies involved now so it’s time to do something.”

On whether he had any communication with Meghan’s mother Doria, Thomas said: “I’ve tried a few times. I don’t even know where her mother is at this point. I don’t think she’s in Los Angeles or with Meghan and Harry. I don’t know where she’s at. But I have tried to contact her.”

Richard asked: “Why do you think Meghan is so implacable with you? You are her dad – you obviously know her very well, you were once very close. What is it about her character, her mindset which is allowing her to keep you completely at arm’s length?”

“You’re asking me a question that is four years old and I can’t answer it. I don’t know what changed. She’s never been that way before and once she hooked up with Harry, she changed. I understand she hooked up with a Soho club and a different group of people, but she’s pretty much disowned both sides of her family and I don’t understand the reason for it.” – Thomas Markle

Susanna then commented it’s been a ‘devastating shame’ for the family to fall out and then mentioned Thomas’ son, Thomas Markle Junior taking part in Big Brother VIP in Australia. She added Thomas had said critical things about Meghan and her first husband. She asked: “Is that in any way helpful?”

“My son Tom has been shunned just like I’ve been and I’m sure he’s just reacting the same way others are that get ghosted. Piers was right – we all get ghosted. So somebody wants to respond. “If you go back into history and read Meghan’s Tig (blog), you’ll find hundreds of things where she praised me and now suddenly it’s like she doesn’t know me. So, take the time, read Tig, find out what she says about me.” – Thomas Markle

On not being able to meet his two grandchildren, Lilibet and Archie, Thomas said:

“I’m very concerned about that. I’d really like it – I’d love to see my grandchildren. And people have suggested in California that I sue to see my kids. I think if I did that, I’d be a hypocrite. I’d be doing the same thing Meghan and Harry are doing. I don’t want to include my grandchildren in this kind of situation. I want to see my grandchildren with friendly parents and friendship all around. I don’t know hostile parents and seeing my grandchildren. So I’ll wait until it plays out.”

Susanna asked Thomas if he’d been given any indication taking legal action would lead to any success and Thomas revealed: “Yes, I’ve been told by several lawyers that grandparents have sued to see their grandchildren and won in California. I’m not going to do that. I’m not going to do that. I don’t want to involve my grandchildren as pawns in a game. They’re not part of a game. They’re my grandchildren – I want to see my grandchildren.”

On Prince Harry not attending the party being held to thank the organisers of Princess Diana’s statue and on Harry and Meghan playing more to the American market exclusively, Thomas said:

“I think that’s true. I think Harry has abandoned the Queen – his grandmother, the royal family, the British people, and the army – he’s abandoned them all. All he does now is ride a bicycle around the neighbourhood he lives in. I don’t know if that’s much of a life for him either – it doesn’t make sense.”

Richard commented that they’re ‘certainly rich’ and Thomas said: “Money isn’t everything, but the book he’s writing should be not Finding Freedom, it should be Finding Money, that’s all they seem to care about right now.”

On whether he gets any information from third parties or the outer circle the couple are in, Thomas said he doesn’t.

“Not a word, no. There were some people quite some time ago in a magazine that said some things about me – they were her friends, they’re insults and lies. I’ve been trying to get names and go after them for quite some time, it hasn’t happened yet. Harry’s coming out with a book and that can’t be anything but cruel and to insult his grandmother, the Queen, it’s a ridiculous idea. It’s just something for money. That’s all they’re doing – everything they’re doing is for money. But to do that to your grandmother and the Queen who’s 95 years old is shameful.”

Susanna asked Thomas when the last time he tried to get in touch with Meghan was and he said:

“About a month ago maybe. I really can’t go down to Monticello because I’ll be pointed out as a stalker, and I can’t do much about that, but my message for the kids is that they have two loving families and their great grandmother is the queen of England and I think that’s important for them to know – it’s important for them to know that they have two families.” “Eventually they’ll grow up and want to know more about them, so we’ll see what happens.”

