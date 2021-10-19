ITV Studios rejigs production management roles

ITV Studios has announced a number of senior production management appointments following a restructure.

The changes, ITV note, ‘will ensure the group is best-placed to meet the growing demands of the global content business as it grows UK and international production.’ Three new Directors of Production will individually oversee UK Scripted, UK non-scripted and international production, supporting the creation of outstanding and distinctive content across all ITV Studios labels and indies.

“We’re working in a huge period of change for our industry, and with ITV Studios’ strategic ambition to continue to grow UK and International production, the task is only going to get bigger and production management is vital in delivering this.” – Julian Bellamy, Managing Director of ITV Studios

The new roles have been created alongside the decision by long-standing Director of Production, Sally Debonnaire, to retire from full-time production management by early 2022. Debonnaire, who joined ITV Studios in 2012, leads its global production management teams and has overseen the expansion of Studios to a 60 strong production label business.

Matt Cleary and Helen Killeen take on the roles of Director of Production for scripted and non-scripted respectively, reporting into David McGraynor, Chief Operating Officer, with Ben Russell taking on the role of Director of Production International and reporting directly to Lisa Perrin, Managing Director, International Production.

Meanwhile, Jeanette Moffat takes up the role of Head of Production at Lifted Entertainment and Alice Gairdner will do so at ITV Studios Daytime, while in Continuing Drama, Nader Mabadi and Lee Rayner take up the position at Emmerdale and Coronation Street respectively.