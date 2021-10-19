GBBO goes German

Best on the Box choice for October 19th.

It’s German Week in the baking tent…

Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas lead this year’s bubble of bakers through more new challenges set by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, in the nation’s most famous tent.

It’s a Bake Off first – German week – and the bakers attempt to perfect traditional German biscuits in the Signature, followed by a Technical torte fit for a prince. Finally, they must rise to the challenge by creating a show-stopping tiered cake using yeast.

Who will be crowned star baker, and who will be saying auf wiedersehen?

The Great British Bake Off goes German, Channel 4, 8 pm